indianagaland

Major wildfire breaks out in Nagaland's Western Dzukou Valley

The fire was first spotted by a tourist guide, who immediately alerted the Khonoma village authorities and the district administration, they said.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 10:27 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 10:27 IST
India NewsNagalandWildfire

