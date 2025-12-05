Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Four cops suspended for negligence of duty in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said disciplinary action would continue against staff who neglect their duties, adding that such incidents would not be tolerated within the police force.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 19:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 19:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us