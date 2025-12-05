<p>Bengaluru: Four police personnel attached to different stations have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in separate incidents.</p>.<p>Assistant sub-inspector Srinivas Murthy from the Nandini Layout police station was suspended for allegedly failing to register a complaint filed by Nithyananda Murthy, who later highlighted the issue on social media. Senior officials ordered immediate action after the allegations surfaced online.</p>.Tourism stakeholders urge forest department to lift ban on safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole.<p>ASI Jayaramegowda and head constable Dharma, both from the Subramanyanagar police station, were suspended for failing to present witnesses before the court despite receiving summons. Senior police officials from the department cited serious negligence in handling court-related duties.</p>.<p>Nazeer, from the Sanjaynagar police station, was suspended for failing to report for duty at the chief minister’s Cauvery residence, where he had been assigned security duty. His absence was viewed as a major lapse in protocol.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said disciplinary action would continue against staff who neglect their duties, adding that such incidents would not be tolerated within the police force.</p>