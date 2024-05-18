Bengaluru: Four held for skipping court appearances

Bengaluru: In three different incidents, the South Bengaluru police arrested four people who have been skipping court sessions.
The city police have been holding a drive against suspects skipping bail and avoiding court sessions. They have been tracking people against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued and bringing them to court.
In the first incident, the Basavanagudi police arrested a suspect named Chetan. He was arrested by the Hoskote police in connection with an attempted murder case two years ago. After being released on bail, he began skipping court sessions, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him.
Recently, the Basavanagudi police conducted raids in bars within their jurisdiction using the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS). Chetan was found in one of the bars and a fingerprint scan revealed his identity. He was subsequently arrested, and an FIR was filed.
In the second case, the Kempegowda Nagar police arrested a 37-year-old man who has been skipping court sessions for the past nine years.
Police arrested Suri, alias Maum, from a graveyard in Chamarajpet. He has been residing in Chennai and had come to Bengaluru to meet his friends. During a meeting with a friend on May 13, the police arrested him.
Suri's name was listed in the long-pending register. He had a proclamation order and detention warrants against him.
In yet another incident, the Jayanagar police arrested two people who had warrants issued against them.
The suspects have been identified as Mohammad Farooq, alias Dumti, and Sheik Sharif. Farooq has four cases against him, while Sharif has three cases, all registered at the HAL police station.
Published 17 May 2024, 23:01 IST