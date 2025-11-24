<p>Kyiv: US and Ukrainian officials are discussing a potential visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington as early as this week to discuss a peace plan with U.S. President Donald Trump, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.</p><p>One of the sources said the main idea was for Trump and Zelenskiy to discuss the most sensitive issues put forth by the U.S. in the proposal, such as the matter of territory.</p>.Ceding land to stopping Kyiv from joining NATO: Delving into Trump's 28-point peace plan to end Ukraine-Russia war .<p>There is no confirmed date for now, the source said.</p>