Free singing lessons at Sankey Tank

Musician Gopal Navale teaches singing to amateurs at Sankey Tank every Sunday. The free and informal meetup is called Park Music.
The initiative started nine months ago. Its motto is ‘Never too old, not too young’.
Navale is also the co-founder of Freedom Jam, a free music festival that is held every year to support live music. Talking about Park Music, he says, “This meetup is open to all – people who know singing but want to improve, people who don’t know singing and want to get started, and people who want to come and perform.”
In the hour-long sessions, he teaches harmony, raga, alap and other techniques that can be applied to different styles of music, ranging from classical to contemporary. The average group size is six and mostly comprises people “who did not get an opportunity to learn music in their life”.
At the bamboo grove at Sankey Tank, Malleshwaram entrance side, 8.30 am. For details, call 96321 49052
Published 25 September 2024, 01:31 IST