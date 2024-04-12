From ignored to essential: Candidates go all out to woo apartment dwellers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha candidates in the city have taken their campaigns to the urban middle and upper middle class voters in apartments and gated communities, recognising the need to tap into this segment that has seen significant growth over the past decade.

Although these apartments comprise significant migrant populations, candidates opine that they are a voter base that "cannot be ignored".

This, political analyst Venkatesh Thogarighatta noted, is due to a boom in these establishments, particularly in the northern and eastern parts of the city.

“Maybe 10 years ago, you could ignore apartment dwellers but that is not the case anymore because there are a significant number of voters in apartment complexes. You cannot win an election without them today, and they have to be approached differently,” he said.