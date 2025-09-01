<p>Bengaluru: With the hatching season under way, snake sightings have gone up in Bengaluru. The recent death of a 41-year-old software engineer from a snake bite has prompted rescuers to issue precautions.</p>.<p>Prasanna Kumar A, President of Wildlife Conservation Society, said, “Shoes resemble the burrows of snakes and hence they are to be found there. Residents in independent houses are more prone to snake attacks than those in apartments.”</p>.Indian Pitta breeding recorded in Karnataka's Western Ghats.<p>Rescuers noted that cobras and Russell’s vipers are breeding now, and snakelets often enter shoes and closed chappals in search of food and warmth. They warned that snakelets are equally venomous. “It is a myth that snakelets are not capable of killing people. They are equally dangerous and are capable of killing about four to eight people,” said another rescuer.</p>.<p>Hari, a city rescuer, said many people attempt to catch snakes themselves, risking bites.</p>.<p>Das, another rescuer, added, “In apartments, they call us once or twice and then the guards or gardeners try to catch it themselves. The next call we get is that they are bitten.”</p>.<p>Snake Shivu, also a rescuer, said snakes are often found in areas with clutter such as unused shoes and cardboard boxes.</p>.<p>Ward committee member Vidya Goggi pointed out that residents lack guidance. “When we spot a snake, all we do is give a call to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP),” she said.</p>.<p>What you should do</p>.<p>1) Do not attempt to catch snakes. Call the fire brigade or rescuers.<br>Prasanna Kumar: 9902794711<br>Das: 9964917651<br><br>2) Do not kill snakes as it is punishable by law.</p>.<p>3) After calling rescuers, track the snake’s movement from at least 10 feet away.</p>.<p>4) Avoid open shoe stands or keep them indoors.</p>.<p>5) Keep surroundings clean as junk attracts snakes.</p>