Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

From shoes to cardboard boxes: Software engineer’s death sparks snake safety alert in Bengaluru

Rescuers noted that cobras and Russell’s vipers are breeding now, and snakelets often enter shoes and closed chappals in search of food and warmth.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 20:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 20:30 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newssnake

Follow us on :

Follow Us