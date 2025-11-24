<p>Bengaluru: VIDYA South Zone marked its 15th anniversary on Sunday with a special event at Town Hall, themed “A journey from vision to impact”, showcasing its work in educating and empowering underprivileged children, youth and women.</p>.<p>The celebration featured student performances, inspiring transformation stories, and the felicitation of long-serving teachers and alumni.</p>.<p>Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), attended as a special guest.</p>.<p>Under the leadership of founder-president Rashmi Misra, VIDYA has grown substantially since its inception in 2010.</p>.Kolkata pride fair hosts 42 stalls; participants from not just Bengal but even Bengaluru.<p>Rekha Srinivasan, CEO of VIDYA South Zone, said the organisation has reached over 5 lakh beneficiaries through 146 projects and three Centres of Excellence. “What began as a small seed in 2010 has grown into a movement of hope and empowerment,” she said, noting the growth from 150 students in one school to more than 68,000 beneficiaries annually by 2025.</p>.<p>She highlighted success stories of alumni such as Rani, now a quality control analyst, and Santosh, who mentors others after earning a digital certification.</p>.<p>Misra urged support for establishing a dedicated VIDYA school and a digital hub in the city to impart job-readiness and future skills like AI and cybersecurity, ensuring the next phase is “fully digital and full of possibility.”</p>.<p>The anniversary event also included a panel discussion and a call to action for donors, partners and volunteers to continue supporting VIDYA’s mission of delivering quality education and empowerment across the South Zone.</p>