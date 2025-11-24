<p>Rishikesh: An Indigo plane carrying passengers from Mumbai was damaged after being struck by a bird on the runway of Jolly Grant Airport near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, officials said, adding that all 186 passengers on board are safe.</p>.<p>They said the incident occurred around 6:45 pm when a bird struck the nose of Indigo flight IGO 5032, which had arrived here from Mumbai, after landing on the runway.</p>.Dehradun: Bangladeshi man held for illegal stay under false identity had converted Indian woman, say police.<p>Officials conducted a thorough inspection and a safety audit of the runway. </p>