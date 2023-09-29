Fundraising event in Bengaluru to support free education for children

Creative School, a unit of The Healing Circle Trust, is hosting ‘Dhwani,’ a celebration of the voice of Indian culture and heritage. The event will take place on Saturday at the Creative School Freedom Land campus.
Students will showcase their talents in theatre, dance, and music. They will also present in-house theatrical adaptations of ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Emissary of Eternal Truth,’ ‘Ramayana Rasamrita: The Essence of Ramayana,’ and ‘Nirbhau Nirvair: The Life and Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.’
All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to providing free education, food, accommodation, medical, and counselling support to 85 children from socio-economically challenged backgrounds at the Parijatha Learning Centre. Those interested can book their tickets online at http://konfhub.com/dhwani or contact 7899917211.