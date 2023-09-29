Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fundraising event in Bengaluru to support free education for children

All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to providing free education, food, accommodation, medical, and counselling support to 85 children from socio-economically challenged backgrounds at the Parijatha Learning Centre.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 21:38 IST

Follow Us

Creative School, a unit of The Healing Circle Trust, is hosting ‘Dhwani,’ a celebration of the voice of Indian culture and heritage. The event will take place on Saturday at the Creative School Freedom Land campus.

Students will showcase their talents in theatre, dance, and music. They will also present in-house theatrical adaptations of ‘Sri Aurobindo: The Emissary of Eternal Truth,’ ‘Ramayana Rasamrita: The Essence of Ramayana,’ and ‘Nirbhau Nirvair: The Life and Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.’

All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to providing free education, food, accommodation, medical, and counselling support to 85 children from socio-economically challenged backgrounds at the Parijatha Learning Centre. Those interested can book their tickets online at http://konfhub.com/dhwani or contact 7899917211.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 21:38 IST)
BengaluruEducationBengaluru news

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT