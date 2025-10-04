<p>The United Nations has declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence. The world has recognised Gandhi as an apostle of peace. A total of 102 countries celebrating Gandhi as a global icon of non-violence and peace have installed his statues. He is one of the 10 outstanding personalities ever born in the last two millennia about whom the highest number of writings have appeared.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister of our country has stated publicly that Gandhi is a global icon, and his memorials and abode in Ahmedabad, the Sabarmati Ashram, will be transformed into a world-class memorial. An ambitious plan of Rs 1,200 crore is in progress. India’s top leadership cannot afford to abandon Gandhi. It is understood clearly that Gandhi is India’s global face. Hence, he continues to be referred to.</p>.<p>Our Prime Minister has directly referred to Gandhi in six out of 17 speeches at foreign Parliaments from November 2014 to September 2025. He has, on umpteen other occasions, referred to Gandhi indirectly and used Gandhi for international branding. Talking about sustainability and equity, he has referred to Gandhi’s basic principles. Gandhi’s message of vasudhaiva kutumbakam is often uttered in the Prime Minister’s international addresses. It has served him well in his diplomatic purposes.</p>.RSS’ success also has seeds of destruction.<p>In the country, too, he launched the Swachh Bharat mission on October 2, 2014. Recently, he has been vocal on swadeshi. Symbolism is at its height. Entering the check-in section in Terminal 3 of the Delhi international airport, one can hardly miss the display of a huge charkha – the spinning wheel, weighing four tonnes and made of Burma teak. The Prime Minister, on the occasion of its installation, said the charkha would serve to remind travellers at the IGI airport of India’s timeless heritage and the value of sustainability and harmony it stood for. He has appealed to the citizens of the country to embrace khadi. At the Ahmedabad International Airport, travellers <br>cannot miss a small exhibit titled <br>Gandhi-ji ke pad chinha – Gandhiji’s step marks.</p>.<p>But in the country where he was born and in the nation he lived and died for, a hate campaign has been sharpened during the last 25 years. Gandhi has also become a person to be hated for his alleged partiality towards Muslims. His 15 years of relentless action to remove untouchability are mocked. He is condemned for ignoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He is made responsible for Bhagat Singh’s hanging. His contribution to the country’s independence movement is marginalised. ‘The Father of the Nation,’ a title given by Bose, is ridiculed. Social media has run amok, destroying Gandhi in our minds.</p>.<p>‘Gandhi’s Gujarat’, a popular adage once, is a bad expression today. Manifest and concealed violence with hatred has taken over the minds and hearts of people. The Hindu hardliner mobs move freely with hardly any restraint from the protectors of law. It is unnerving to learn from various quarters that the Navratri garba festival organisers face hardened inquiries by mobs about how many passes and tickets have been issued to Muslims.</p>.<p>Earlier this year, rising instances of hate speech were reported – 1,165 in 2024, compared with 668 a year earlier, at events such as political rallies, religious processions, protest marches, and cultural gatherings. Hate speech peaked during the election campaign last year, a report noted.</p>.<p><strong>Climate of animosity</strong></p>.<p>Gandhi spent a significant part of his life fighting caste-based violence. Despite his sharp differences with B R Ambedkar, who led the struggle for constitutional rights of the Dalits, Gandhi continued his campaign to eradicate untouchability. Have we Indians not failed both Ambedkar and Gandhi? The so-called upper and superior castes leave no opportunity to insult, condemn, exploit, rape, injure, and kill Dalits.</p>.<p>The hate campaign is orchestrated and politically motivated. The minds behind the campaign want the marginalised of this country to remain subjugated. We, the citizens of India, are yet to realise the fallout of this atmosphere of hate, hurt, discrimination, and animosity we are creating. Let us understand that when a section of the population is targeted, and when people, directly, and the State, with deceit, play this game, the condemned group will be driven to the wall. Breadwinners of such communities, when they are not given fair opportunities, will be forced into a corner. This is the breeding ground for a new cycle of hate and violence that can consume the country.</p>.<p>Mahatma Gandhi, a global icon of non-violence, dedicated his life to ending caste-based violence and promoting Hindu-Muslim unity. Yet, his legacy faces vilification in modern India through orchestrated hate campaigns. Despite his efforts to erase untouchability and foster equality, Dalits and Muslims continue to face discrimination, exploitation, and violence in 2025, betraying both Gandhi’s and Ambedkar’s visions.</p>.<p>Social and political forces marginalise minorities, treating them as the “lowest caste” through boycotts and exclusion, fostering friction and potential retaliation. Gandhi’s philosophy of satyagraha, emphasising truth, non-violence, and global unity, inspired worldwide movements but is under threat in India by those who distort history for narrow gains. To honour Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary, India must reject hate, embrace interfaith dialogue, and uphold justice to heal divisions and secure a peaceful future.</p>.<p>(The writer is a former vice chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith, the university founded by Gandhi in 1920; Syndicate: The Billion Press)</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>