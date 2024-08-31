Gallery walk to explore Nandalal Bose's art

Bengaluru: The National Gallery of Modern Art on Friday organised a gallery walk by art historian Deepak Kannal on the ongoing exhibition of 'Haripura Panels' by modern Indian artist Nandalal Bose.
Popularly known as Master Moshai, Bose is one of the prime exponents of modern Indian values in art in the face of the freedom struggle. His paintings are largely drawn from Gandhian philosophy with influences from Swadeshi artist Abanindranath Tagore, who was also Bose's teacher.
Explaining the remarkable contribution by Bose to modern Indian art, Kannal said his retrospective was pan Indian and not limited to one region or culture.
"Pointy nose, double chin and protruding eyes are characteristic to Bose's works, which show an inspiration from Jain paintings," he noted.
Kannal described the unique rendering of the lives of common people in bright hues, which was by far absent in Indian art until Bose arrived as a modern artist.
"Bose’s acquaintance with Mahatma Gandhi played a major role in defining people’s involvement in the freedom struggle. It was Gandhi who insisted on exhibiting Bose’s works at the Congress session in Faizabad in 1938," he said.
However, he remarked that the lives of common people, central to Haripura Panels, is not as dogmatic in terms of its geographical expanse, but is a subtle confluence and universalisation of Indian culture and values.
The Haripura Panel exhibition at NGMA displayed 77 posters by Bose created in the 1930s. Several artists, art enthusiasts, students of fine arts and applied arts from across the city were present.
Published 30 August 2024, 21:37 IST