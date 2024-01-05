Gandhi got us freedom, but Ambedkar built modern India: Aruna Roy

On the significance of the Constitution and constitutional morality, she brought out the stark reality of traditional moralities governed by bureaucrats and capitalistic power mongers. “We lived with witchcraft, we lived with people being killed in the name of dowry, we lived with many other evils. And none of us strongly questioned them. We failed to question the stranglehold the culture had on many people, and we did not try to understand our own predicament of switching from one to the other, not fully understanding or fully accepting, not fully in consonance with the traditions that have run this country,” she said.