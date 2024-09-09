Gang attempting to rob jewellery stores flees as Hoysala drives up

Bengaluru: A robbery attempt by a gang of unidentified men was foiled in the early hours of Sunday by the interception of Hoysala patrolmen, officials said.

According to police, around 2 am, six to seven masked men broke open the shutter locks of Shankeshwar Jewellers and Dharmesh Jewellers on Avenue Road.

A security guard in a nearby building heard noises and alerted the control room, which dispatched a Hoysala vehicle.