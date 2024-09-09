Gang attempting to rob jewellery stores flees as Hoysala drives up

Bengaluru: A robbery attempt by a gang of unidentified men was foiled in the early hours of Sunday by the interception of Hoysala patrolmen, officials said.
According to police, around 2 am, six to seven masked men broke open the shutter locks of Shankeshwar Jewellers and Dharmesh Jewellers on Avenue Road.
A security guard in a nearby building heard noises and alerted the control room, which dispatched a Hoysala vehicle.
The suspected robbers fled when they heard sirens of the patrol vehicles. "The suspects had managed to disconnect CCTV feed," an official said. A case has been registered by Halasuru Gate police.
Published 08 September 2024, 19:31 IST