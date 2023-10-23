Five arrested for posing as CCB sleuths to kidnap bizman

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a five-member gang that allegedly disguised as Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths to kidnap a shopkeeper for ransom.
The complainant owns a mobile shop on SP Road, near KR Market, and commutes by car. The suspects apparently knew his routine and weaved an extortion plan.
On September 2, as the complainant headed towards his shop, the gang allegedly waylaid him near VV Puram and introduced themselves as CCB officers. They accused him of transporting contraband and forced themselves into the car, according to the complaint.
While one of the suspects took the driver's seat, the others took the other seats. The gang then forced the victim to tie a piece of cloth around his eyes and took him to a deserted house in Wilson Garden. The shopkeeper was threatened with weapons and asked to arrange Rs 5 lakh. He was asked to call a friend to get the money.
"When the complainant called his friend and requested to arrange money, the person on the other end understood his ordeal and went to the police," the officer said.
As police launched a manhunt for the gang, the suspects deserted the complainant and fled from their hideout. The complainant helped himself out of the house and later filed a complaint at the VV Puram police station.
Police arrested all the suspects, identified as Mohammad Qasim Mujahid, Mukhtar, Wasim, Shabbir and Shoaib.