Parliament Winter Session 2025 Day 10 LIVE: Hello Readers! Proceedings for both Houses are underway with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi bringing forth the pollution debate in the lower house of Parliament. He said, "Everybody in this House would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on." Earlier today, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil passed away. Lok Sabha honoured his memory and adjourned the House till 12 pm. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
