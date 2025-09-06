GBA launches interactive map to show new corporation boundaries

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bangalore Authority (GBA) has launched an interactive map to help citizens view the boundaries of the five newly formed corporations that replaced the dissolved Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).</p>.<p>The GBA also plans to install signages at key locations to raise awareness about the new corporations.</p>.<p>Citizens can access the GIS application at https://bbmp.gov.in/gisviewer/ index.html to view boundaries by assembly constituency or the earlier 198 wards.</p>.<p>Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Administration, Revenue, and Information Technology), GBA, said a more user-friendly version would also be released on Dishank.</p>