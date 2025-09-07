Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Gender and Sexual Minorities Liberation Day: Decades of struggle continue despite Section 377 verdict, say activists

The event featured discussions on the progress and challenges faced by the community seven years after the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict decriminalising homosexuality.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 00:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 00:02 IST
Section 377LGBT communitybengaluru events

Follow us on :

Follow Us