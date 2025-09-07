Gender and Sexual Minorities Liberation Day: Decades of struggle continue despite Section 377 verdict, say activists

<p>Bengaluru: Over 120 gender and sexual minority individuals, along with allies from across Karnataka, gathered on Saturday to mark the 7th Gender and Sexual Minorities Liberation Day in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The event featured discussions on the progress and challenges faced by the community seven years after the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict decriminalising homosexuality.</p>.<p>Manohar Elavarthi, Founder and Executive Director of Sangama, noted that despite the judgment, the government has yet to conduct awareness programmes on IPC Section 377.</p>.<p>"While the judgment has benefited urban, educated sections, it has made little impact on the lives of poor and rural community members," he said, emphasising the need for continued legal struggles and pushing for family and societal acceptance.</p>.Supreme Court of India decriminalises homosexuality.<p>Senior advocate Jayna Kothari added that while legal measures are important, "organisations must build awareness to bring sensitivity to society."</p>.<p>Human rights activist Rajesh Srinivas recalled journalist Gauri Lankesh's support for the movement, calling the 2018 judgment a result of "three decades of struggle, not a gift from the court."</p>.<p>Entrepreneur Veena Kulkarni highlighted the need for collective strength, saying, "Our culture and expression are valuable to society. The power to shape society lies within us."</p>.<p>However, despite the progress, the community, especially in smaller towns and villages, still faces heavy discrimination.</p>.<p>Yuvaraj, a GSM (Gender and Sexual Minorities) activist, spoke about the stereotyping of homosexual men, saying, "They either label us as women or trans, just because we act a bit feminine or show our true selves."</p>.<p>Manjunath, also a GSM activist from Hassan, highlighted disparities in treatment based on background, saying, "If they speak English and appear to be from a big city, even the police treat them nicely. But if you're from a smaller city like mine, the cops just pick us up, take us to the station, and demand that we admit to prostitution or drug possession with intent to sell before they'll let us go."</p>