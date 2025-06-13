Ghost of 1990 air crash horror comes back to haunt city

<p>Bengaluru: In the wake of Thursday’s tragic air crash in Ahmedabad, many are recalling the aviation disaster that shook Bengaluru in 1990.</p>.<p>On February 14, 1990, an Indian Airlines flight from Bombay crashed near the HAL Airport while landing, killing 92 of the 146 people on board.</p>.<p>The police and fire tenders reached the spot almost immediately, partly thanks to the then Bengaluru City Commissioner R Ramalingam being at the airport, waiting to board a flight, recalls former police officer VS D'Souza, then an inspector heading the Vijaynagar police station.</p>.Ahmedabad plane crash: Investigation will take time, says Air India CEO.<p>"Ramalingam was waiting to board a flight that day. He immediately flashed the message to the police force and fire force, as he was an eyewitness himself. All of us reached the scene soon after and helped the survivors get out. All the bodies were burnt, and it was a ghastly accident," D'Souza recounted.</p>.<p>"As far as I remember, the accident happened due to an error by the pilot. He had tried to land the flight a few metres before the runway and crashed into a compound wall," D'Souza added.</p>.<p>Remembering the scene, Gopinath K, a photojournalist from Bengaluru who captured images of the incident, stated that the flight had crashed outside the airport premises. Oil from the plane splattered everywhere, and automobile parts were scattered around charred bodies, Gopinath described the tragic scene.</p>.<p>"I still have dreams that a flight I am travelling in crashes, and I run out seeking help," he said, illustrating the trauma such incidents leave behind.</p>.<p>Another journalist who covered the tragic accident recollected how those at the front of the plane were mostly killed, while those at the rea smoking zone survived. "A Japanese man told the media how he would never quit smoking as it has saved his life," he said.</p>.<p>He recounted that with no cold storage facilities at Victoria Hospital, the charred bodies were kept on slabs of ice for preservation. "They had a tough time identifying the deceased as the bodies were badly charred. They used samples from the teeth to identify some of them," he shared.</p>