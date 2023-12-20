Governor presents Prajavani Quiz Championship awards

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday presented the awards to winning students of the “Prajavani Quiz Championship” organized by dailies Prajavani and Deccan Herald.
Gehlot, who attended the felicitation programme in Raj Bhavan, emphasized the importance of students participating actively in cultural, sports, and extracurricular activities alongside their academic pursuits. He also highlighted that such engagement contributes to physical and mental strength.
“The aim of this championship is to strengthen the national spirit and promote national unity, communal harmony, brotherhood, bravery, and courage among the students,” the governor said. He underscored the programme’s role in encouraging students to shoulder social responsibilities, instilling a sense of patriotism, moral duties, and promoting activities for the development of a self-reliant India.
Gehlot commended the significant participation in the Prajavani Quiz Championship, with over 1,500 students from more than 800 schools competing in fields such as science, social science, geography, history, and literature. He recognized such initiatives as crucial in testing the intelligence and knowledge of the state’s students.
Highlighting the Karnataka government’s commitment to provide platforms for students to showcase their talents, Gehlot said, “The youth is the future of the country and an integral part of development.”
He urged awardees to continue their achievements and contribute to social and economic development, enhancing the country’s reputation on the global stage.
Praising Prajavani and Deccan Herald for their commendable efforts in conducting life skills, personality development, value-based programmes, leadership training courses, Gehlot congratulated both organizations for providing a platform for intellectual and social progress to the students. The programme was attended by Sitharaman Shankar, CEO, The Printers Mysore and Editor, Deccan Herald and Prajavani Deputy Editor Nagaraj G.