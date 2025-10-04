Govt hospitals in Bengaluru short of intensivists, critical care staff  

<p>Bengaluru: Prominent government hospitals in Bengaluru are grappling with a severe shortage of intensivists and critical care specialists, raising concerns over the quality of emergency treatment.</p>.<p>Victoria Hospital, associated with the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), reportedly has only two intensivists for more than 80 ICU beds. Anaesthetists currently manage intensive care, but they are not fully trained in critical care unless they hold a fellowship.</p>.<p>While anaesthetists can stabilise patients, they also have to participate in surgeries, straining resources further.</p>.Survey reveals gaps in Bengaluru’s healthcare service for the elderly.<p>Similar shortages exist at Lady Bowring Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, and KC General Hospital.</p>.<p>"People seeking treatment at government hospitals are poor and that is being taken advantage of," a public health expert told DH.</p>.<p>According to sources, despite requests from Victoria Hospital, the government has fallen behind in recruiting the necessary staff for ICUs. A few doctors who wanted to join were disappointed with the contract and compensation offered.</p>.<p>Nursing staff are also overstretched, working at a 1:4 ratio. The National Accreditation Board of Hospitals recommends one nurse for every ventilator bed and one for every two non-ventilator beds.</p>.<p><strong>'No shortage'</strong></p>.<p>However, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Mohammad Moushin denied any shortage. He said if hospitals report shortages, the government will take up recruitment.</p>