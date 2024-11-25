Home
Govt okays Rs 694-crore project to fix 390 km roads in Bengaluru

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has approved an action plan to resurface 389.68 km roads at a cost of Rs 694 crore. The BBMP will execute the project over two financial years.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 21:19 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 21:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsBBMPUrban Development Department

