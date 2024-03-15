Govt promises metro Phase 3 by 2028 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Namma Metro on Thursday received the green signal from the state government to start pre-construction activities on Phase 3, which could open by 2028.
The state cabinet approved Phase 3, which will have two new elevated lines. The first line will span 32.5 km and connect JP Nagar 4th Phase with Kempapura via the western leg of the Outer Ring Road. The second line will run between Hosahalli and Kadabagere on Magadi Road over 12.5 km.
Both lines are estimated to cost Rs 15,611 crore.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) aimed to complete Phase 3 by 2028, but expressed his doubts whether the deadline was realistic.
"I have my doubts about Phase 3 being completed in 2028," he said in response to a question.
He said the state government would bear 80-85% of the total estimated cost, while the Centre would contribute the rest. "The union government has already approved the project and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been completed,” he said.
Gowda said the state government had realised that the metro effectively reduced traffic congestion in a growing city like Bengaluru.
"We may take another two years to complete the ongoing metro's Phases 2A and 2B," he said in response to another question.
BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao said the state cabinet's approval would help the corporation start pre-construction activities in Phase 3.
Even though it is the formalisation of the approval given earlier, the cabinet decision means the BMRCL can hit the ground running, he told DH.
Pre-construction activities include land acquisition, shifting of utilities, and enumeration of trees for clearance.
Last year, the BMRCL sent a revised DPR for the union government's approval.
Rao said the Public Investment Board (PIB) was expected to meet soon and approve the DPR.
Kickstarting what could be the beginning of a new era in metro construction, the BMRCL on Thursday invited bids from consulting firms to study the feasibility of building nearly 58 km of double-decker corridors under Phase 3 and 3A.
As per the proposal, the BMRCL intends to check the feasibility of building metro/flyovers in three corridors: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal (29.2 km), Hosahalli to Kadabagere (11.45 km), Sarapur-Iblur/ORR Junction (14.5 km) and Koramangala-Agara (2.45 km).
The first two corridors fall under Phase 3 and the rest under Phase 3A.
BMRCL boss M Maheshwar Rao said the feasibility study would take five to six months.
"If the double-decker corridors are found feasible, the state government will decide on cost-sharing and other details," he told DH.
While the BMRCL is expected to finance the metro work, the BBMP could bear the cost of the flyover.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has championed the cause of building double-deckers to minimise land acquisition and construction costs.
(Published 14 March 2024, 20:26 IST)