Govt promises metro Phase 3 by 2028 in Bengaluru

The state cabinet approved Phase 3, which will have two new elevated lines. The first line will span 32.5 km and connect JP Nagar 4th Phase with Kempapura via the western leg of the Outer Ring Road. The second line will run between Hosahalli and Kadabagere on Magadi Road over 12.5 km.