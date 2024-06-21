Bengaluru: Govt’s Sky Deck dream hits airspace hurdle

Bengaluru: The dream of building Bengaluru’s tallest tower, the Sky Deck, faces a hurdle.
Due to airspace restrictions near the proposed site, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now exploring locations outside the city’s limits. This comes after the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which manages the HAL Airport, denied permission to build the tower on NGEF premises in Baiyappanahalli, close to the old airport.
While the civic body proposes to build a 250-metre skyscraper to provide a panoramic view of the city with a dining experience, it is unable to go beyond 70 or 100 metres since NGEF and the Yeshwantpur Sandal Soap Factory — the selected locations for the building — fall within the air traffic zone, which considers site elevation and distance from the runway.
The limitations on tall structures extend beyond the HAL Airport. Similar restrictions apply around other airfields in the region, including the Jakkur aerodrome, Kempegowda International Airport, Yelahanka Air Force Station, and Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. These height restrictions are meant to provide safety for air traffic.
Given all the height restrictions within the city, the BBMP is also considering Kommaghatta in West Bengaluru where Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed on a special plane during his two-day visit to the state in June 2022.
While Sompura is the second choice, the Jnanabharathi campus — which is within the BBMP limits — is also a possibility, if it could get 10 acres of land, it is learnt.
A senior BBMP official said the work of identifying the place is still on. He also said consultants have been roped in to prepare the feasibility study.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has directed the BBMP to look for a place closer to the metro line to make it more accessible to visitors. Some believe picking a place beyond Bengaluru may not be ideal since visitors may not get the panoramic view of the city.
An aviation expert said it is possible to build a 250-metre tall structure in the areas to the city’s west (Tumakuru Road), northwest (Magadi Road) or southwest (Mysuru Road).
“So long as they are out of the 20-kilometre radius from the airport’s boundary, the BBMP can seek exemption from the height restrictions,” he said.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:40 IST