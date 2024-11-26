Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Govt unlikely to table Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill this winter session 

A 14-member committee of legislators has requested an additional 45 days to submit its report. The Bill is now expected to be tabled in the next session, tentatively scheduled for January.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 22:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 22:53 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMP

Follow us on :

Follow Us