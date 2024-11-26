Govt unlikely to table Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill this winter session 

<p>Bengaluru: The BBMP elections are unlikely to be held soon, as the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, will not be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the legislature.</p>.<p>A 14-member committee of legislators has requested an additional 45 days to submit its report. The Bill is now expected to be tabled in the next session, tentatively scheduled for January.</p>.<p>Committee chairperson Rizwan Arshad stated that about 80% of the work is complete. “We have sought more time as the house panel wants to gather inputs from all Bengaluru-based lawmakers and consult the general public. We also felt it was inappropriate to discuss Bengaluru matters in the Belagavi winter session, where North Karnataka issues typically take precedence,” he said.</p>.<p>Arshad, a two-time MLA, is optimistic that the Bengaluru Bill will be discussed in the joint session, planned for January.</p>.<p>He noted that while the basic structure proposed in the draft Bill has been retained, significant changes were made following 13 meetings over the last three months.</p>.<p>The draft version of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was tabled by the Siddaramaiah-led government in the monsoon session. However, following opposition from leaders like R Ashoka and CN Ashwath Narayan on certain provisions, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar referred the Bill to the house committee.</p>.<p>The draft Bill proposes the formation of a Greater Bengaluru Authority, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with Bengaluru MLAs as special invitees. It also suggests creating between one to 10 smaller corporations and expanding up to 400 wards.</p>.<p>Several citizen groups have opposed the draft Bill, arguing it contradicts the provisions of the 74th Amendment, which grants constitutional status to urban local bodies. They contend that the Bill primarily seeks to increase the MLAs’ influence over municipal functions.</p>