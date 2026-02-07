<p>Bengaluru: In a major push towards making Bengaluru more liveable, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday called for active citizen and corporate participation to breathe new life into underutilised urban pockets.</p>.<p>At the ‘Open House’ held at Town Hall, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao urged residents, NGOs and corporate entities to collaborate in transforming “dead spaces” into vibrant community hubs. The initiative, titled, “Bayasidante Bayalu” (Open Space as Desired), aims to repurpose neglected land into pedestrian-friendly zones and recreational spots.</p>.<p>“We have identified numerous spots across the city that currently serve no purpose. By partnering with CSR wings and startups, we can convert these into safe, attractive public spaces,” the Commissioner said.</p>.Bengaluru in a planning conundrum again.<p>He laid particular emphasis on women’s safety, noting that these redesigned spaces must ensure a secure environment for women to navigate independently, especially at night.</p>.<p>The Commissioner also directed all five city corporations under the GBA to organise similar outreach programmes to solicit designs and funding models from the public.</p>.<p>The project, a collaboration between the GBA, Sensing Local and the Institute of Urban Designers India (IUDI), began its mapping phase in May 2025. Following overwhelming public feedback, 194 locations have been shortlisted for transformation.</p>.<p><strong>Funding and implementation </strong></p><p>GBA Chief Engineer B S Prahlad highlighted the role of the newly established ‘PPP Cell’ in fast-tracking these projects. While 25 sites have already received financial approval under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) the GBA is looking at “collaborative financing” to cover the rest. This involves blending government funds with CSR contributions and philanthropic capital.</p>