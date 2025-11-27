Greater Bengaluru Authority eyes CSR route to revive under-flyover spaces    

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority will develop several under-flyover spaces using corporate social responsibility grants, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has said.</p>.<p>During an inspection under the Bengaluru East City Corporation on Wednesday, Rao said the Iblur beautification work had set a model for under-flyover transformation.</p>.<p>At Carmelaram, L&T has created a 'Chaturanga Mandapa' style space under CSR. He instructed officials to explore similar designs at other locations.</p>.<p>Alongside this, the chief commissioner issued directions to speed up infrastructure work in east Bengaluru. He asked officials to coordinate with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to complete the pending entry–exit connections along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), where three such points have already been implemented to ease congestion.</p>.<p>On Sarjapur Road, he called for upgrading service roads, resolving TDR-related issues, and identifying unauthorised structures for removal. He also said the merging of the Wipro-built drain with the city corporation drain must be expedited to prevent flooding.</p>.<p>Roadworks across Kaikondrahalli, Gunjur, Panathur and Chikkabellandur came under review. Rao sought immediate action on completing asphalt works, clearing bottlenecks caused by stormwater drains, issuing pending TDR for a 900-metre stretch, and ensuring footpath development.</p>.<p>He further directed officials to initiate acquisition of six acres of forest land near New Horizon College on SH-45 to enable construction of a new road to relieve traffic congestion in the area.</p>.<p>The inspection was attended by East City Corporation Commissioner DS Ramesh, Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner Dakshayini K, Chief Engineer M Lokesh, executive engineers and other officials.</p>