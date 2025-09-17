Greater Bengaluru Authority re-allocates budget; West gets biggest share

<p>Bengaluru: Following the dissolution of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has re-allocated its revenue among the newly carved city corporations.</p>.<p>While the five corporations will together control Rs 1,707 crore, more than 45% of the funds — about Rs 1,432 crore — will remain with the GBA, the apex body.</p>.<p>The five corporations, which came into effect on September 2, will soon present a supplementary budget to plan resources and expenses.</p>.<p>As per tentative allocations, Bengaluru West — the most populous of the five corporations — has emerged as the biggest beneficiary with Rs 555 crore (17.7%).</p>.<p>Bengaluru East — which covers just two assembly constituencies but contributes the highest property tax — is at the bottom with Rs 155 crore (4.9%).</p>.<p>Bengaluru North, South and Central have received more or less the same allocations, ranging from Rs 367 crore to Rs 313 crore.</p>.Bengaluru leads in fitness tech funding with $898 million.<p>The funds, allocated for six months of the 2025-26 financial year, will be used under three categories: establishment expenses (salary payments), administration, and operation and maintenance of projects, including welfare programmes.</p>.<p>Going by the allocations, the GBA has retained authority to take up major infrastructure works and solid waste management (SWM), including door-to-door garbage collection. Services such as health, education, horticulture, urban forestry and social welfare — local in nature — will almost entirely come under the corporations. Planning and regulation has been shared equally between the GBA and the corporations.</p>.<p>Anticipating a shortage of revenue to run the corporations, the government has allocated Rs 300 crore to ensure continuity in municipal governance. As per an order dated September 9, each corporation will receive Rs 25 crore.</p>.<p>However, the corporations will have to wait six months to present their full budget, when they will also be able to spend their entire revenue within the corporation. In terms of population density, Bengaluru Central tops the list, while Bengaluru East is the largest in area (square kilometres). </p>