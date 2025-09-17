Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority re-allocates budget; West gets biggest share

Bengaluru North, South and Central have received more or less the same allocations, ranging from Rs 367 crore to Rs 313 crore.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 21:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 21:58 IST
BengalurubudgetGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us