Pledging of fake gold for loan: 5 arrested by Udupi cops

The police have seized Rs 4.3 lakh in cash, a laser machine used to forge hallmark symbols, and a computer used in the fabrication process.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 17:18 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 17:18 IST
