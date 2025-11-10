<p>Udupi: Cracking down on a growing trend of fraudulently pledging fake gold, Udupi district police have busted an inter-state racket involved by arresting five persons. </p><p>According to police, the investigation began after a bank branch manager filed a complaint on October 30. Four cases were subsequently registered at the Shirva Police Station under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused allegedly pledged fake gold ornaments as genuine to obtain loans, thereby defrauding the bank.</p><p>Taking note of the rising number of such cases in Udupi district, the police launched a operation under the leadership of Kaup Circle Inspector Ajmath Ali. Three special teams were formed, which tracked down and arrested the suspects from Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, and Delhi.</p>.Man accused of cheating cooperative society by pledging 101.85 grams fake gold in Puttur.<p>The arrested are Puneeth Anand Kotian of Ambalpady, Sudeep of Tenkanidiyur, Ranjan Kumar of Kaup, Sarvajeeth HK of Perdoor, and Rajesh Dilip Patel of Pune, Maharashtra. The police have seized Rs 4.3 lakh in cash, a laser machine used to forge hallmark symbols, and a computer used in the fabrication process. The arrested were produced before the jurisdictional court which remanded them in judicial custody, said Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar</p><p>Further investigation revealed that similar fraudulent activities had also been carried out in the limits of Brahmavar, Hiriyadka, and Udupi Town police stations, where additional cases have now been registered. </p><p>The operation was supervised by Karkala ASP Dr Harsha Priyamvada.</p>