india west bengal

TMC moves Supreme Court against SIR, CM Mamata Banerjee calls exercise 'votebandi'

Mamata also sought to turn the tables on the Opposition BJP, which kept on accusing her party and her government in West Bengal of facilitating illegal migration from Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 17:28 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSCspecial intensive revision

