H-1B visa fee hike pushes Bengaluru students in US to plan return to India

<p>Bengaluru: Panic has gripped Bengalureans studying in the US after the new H1B visa rules, with many considering a move back to India in the coming years.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump announced a steep H-1B visa fee hike, raising it from $2,000 to $5,000 depending on the company size, to as high as $1,00,000 for new applicants.</p>.<p>The hike is expected to hit career prospects, said Sachitha Hegde, 28, an engineer job-hunting in the US on an F1 visa extension. An F1 visa is a non-immigrant visa for international students. </p>.H-1B visa curbs will have deferred repercussions: Priyank Kharge.<p>"The job market is poor right now, and with the new rule, firms will not pay such a huge amount to hire a fresher. I have about a year; if I do not find a job, I will return to India,” she told <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>Recent engineering graduate Dhruv Shetty, also on an F1 visa, failed to secure an H1B earlier this year. “I work at a small startup, and I do not think they will apply next year given the new fee,” he said, adding the uncertainty has pushed him to plan his return to India.</p>.<p>Another STEM postgraduate has begun “sending out feelers to Indian employers”.</p>.<p>“When I know my chances in the US are slim, why beat around the bush? I am applying both here and in India, and Bengaluru firms have responded positively,” he said.</p>.<p>Keziah Thomas, a third-year film student, said she will “give it her all” before deciding to move out of the US. “I chose the US as the job market for musicians is better here. My heart is set on working here,” she said.</p>