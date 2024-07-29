Habitual thief, stuck in traffic gridlock, caught after three-year run  

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old habitual thief, who had eluded capture for three years, was finally arrested by the Bengaluru City police.

Yasin Khan, known as ‘Chor Imran’, was caught at a congested traffic signal near the Satellite bus stand in west Bengaluru July 5.

The Konanakunte police arrested Khan after numerous unsuccessful interstate operations and six months of persistent tracking. Although half of the city’s investigators knew Khan, they recognised him only by his alias ‘Chor Imran’ since he is an habitual offender.