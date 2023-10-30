JOIN US
Home

Haj Bhavan fire: Minister Zameer promises repair works soon

Last Updated 29 October 2023, 22:04 IST

Minority Welfare and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said on Sunday that the government would soon order an inquiry into Saturday’s fire mishap at the Haj Bhavan here. 

After inspecting the spot, Khan told reporters that he will speak to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on taking up repair works at the Haj Bhavan.

“Repair works will start soon after the CM gives the approval,” he said.

A statement from the office of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the minister had convened a meeting of officials concerned to deliberate on the increasing fire-related incidents in the city on Monday. 

Gowda also inspected the Haj Bhavan as it falls under his Byatarayanapura constituency. 

According to the fire accident report, the losses due to the mishap have been estimated at around Rs 3 crore.    

(Published 29 October 2023, 22:04 IST)
