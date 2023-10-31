Haj Bhavan fire mishap: Minister seeks report

Bengaluru: Hajj and Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan on Monday directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report on the loss due to and the exact cause that led to the fire mishap at Haj Bhavan in the city.
After inspecting the Haj Bhavan here, Khan told reporters that the fire mishap had gutted the 900-seat capacity auditorium beside the roof of the library adjoining the auditorium.
"The preliminary investigations have revealed that the loss is estimated to be around Rs 3.5 crore. I have directed the officials to submit a detailed investigative report on the entire incident,” he said in response to a question.
A massive fire broke out at the Haj Bhavan in Bellahalli due to a suspected short circuit on Saturday evening. No casualties were reported.