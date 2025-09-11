<p>New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday said it has received the third F-404 engine from General Electric for Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A and a fourth one is expected by the month end, accelerating the production process for the indigenous combat jets.</p> <p>“HAL has received the third GE404 engine for LCA MK-1A. One more engine is scheduled to be delivered by the end of September 2025. Engine supply chain improvement will pave the way for LCA Mk-1A aircraft deliveries,” the company said in a brief statement.</p> <p>The Bengaluru-based aviation major has readied 10 aircraft and the first two aircraft are likely to be handed over to the IAF shortly after weapon trials. One of the two aircraft will be the first one to come out from HAL's new production line at Nashik.</p>.IAF to get at least 6 Tejas jets by March 2026: HAL Chief D K Sunil .<p>These engines are required for the Rs 45,000 crore deal that the Defence Ministry had signed in 2021 with HAL to supply 83 LCA Tejas Mk-1A to the IAF.</p> <p>The indigenous manufacturing of LCA Tejas Mk-1A was stalled for nearly two years due to GE’s failure to supply the engines in time. The delivery resumed earlier this year and the first engine came in March followed by another one in July.</p>