Handbook on neuromodulation, neuro-rehabilitation launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: While neuroscience is considered a subject far from the understanding of common people, a Bengaluru-based neurosurgeon couple, Dr Sharan Srinivasan and Dr Prathiba Sharan, have launched a handbook exploring methods in neuromodulation and advanced neuro-rehabilitation on Saturday at Nimhans.
The book elucidates how damaged brain circuits can be rewired to restore functionality, “Offering hope and innovative solutions for those affected by neurological disorders,” said Dr Prathiba who co-authored the book with Dr Sharan.
Speaking to DH, she commented on the general notion among people who claim that the available treatments for neurological conditions is “expensive and delayed.”
“As neurosurgeons, we believe that it is our responsibility towards the world out there to involve as many people as possible to understand persons with conditions such as dystonia and Parkinson’s disease. What matters is not only the awareness that it must be treated and treated justly, but that they become more inclusive,” she said.
She said that Part I of the handbook contains explanations of neurological concepts with examples from case
studies.
Published 18 May 2024, 22:36 IST