Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Harried flyers flag unruly cab drivers at Bengaluru's Kempegowda airport  

Many travellers prefer app-based bookings to avoid delays at official cab zones, but the pressure from unauthorised drivers continues.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 21:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 21:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International Airport

Follow us on :

Follow Us