<p>Bengaluru: Passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) complain of harassment from private taxi drivers crowding the arrival gates despite the airport having designated pick-up zones for cabs.</p>.<p>Travellers told <em>DH</em> that the drivers offer cheaper rides, but raise safety concerns since trips are not officially booked or tracked. Many also complained of their aggressive behaviour.</p>.<p>Jayanth, a frequent flyer, recounted a recent scuffle at Terminal 1.</p>.<p>"I was travelling with my family, and we had just landed around 2 am. A few drivers kept following us, offering cheaper rides. When I ignored them, they began asking my wife to take a ride with them instead. When she raised her voice to ask them to back off, they got defensive. There was barely any security around. An on-ground staff member noticed the situation and came to our help," he said.</p>.<p>Another commuter, Fariha Jamal, shared a similar ordeal at Terminal 2.</p><p>"I booked a cab to pick me up at the arrival gate of T2. My cab was already waiting by the gate, but he brought along another driver with him. My driver then tried to convince me to go in his friend's car, as his car was needed for another service. They kept persisting, and I felt like I was being cornered. I wanted to complain, but was not aware where to do so," she said.</p>.<p>Two more passengers narrated comparable experiences, highlighting the absence of visible monitoring. Many travellers prefer app-based bookings to avoid delays at official cab zones, but the pressure from unauthorised drivers continues.</p>.<p>Officials at the Kempegowda Airport police station maintained that they had not received any complaints. "Our officers are always on the ground at the airport. If people face any safety issues, they can file a formal complaint at the station," an official said.</p>.<p><strong>Round-the-clock vigilance at KIA</strong></p>.<p>An airport spokesperson said that security teams patrol the airport premises round the clock.</p>.<p>"In addition to our physical presence, KIAB has undertaken extensive social media campaigns and communications, both inside and outside the airport, to educate arriving passengers about choosing only authorised operators." </p>