Karnataka High Court demands action from BDA chief in land dispute case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has asked the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner to tone up issues in his office by changing the horizon of thinking of the organization about litigation.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice PS Dinesh Kumar and Justice TG Shivashankare Gowda said this to N Jayaram, BDA Commissioner, who appeared before the court on Tuesday in connection with a pending Regular First Appeal (RFA) filed by a landowner from Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru.