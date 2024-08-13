Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to regulate unauthorised hoardings more strictly

“It is expected that the bylaws will inter alia include the penal stipulation which may work as deterrent and operate penal against the perpetrators and wrong doers. It is further expected that in the bylaws provisions are incorporated to the authorities of the corporation on the duty to ensure continuous monitoring of the activity of unauthorized putting up of flexes and extra prevention against the mishaps which may occur during the seasons like monsoon because of flexes even if they are authorisedly put up. Flexes may not be permitted to be put up near the pedestrian footpath or near the places which are prone to human movement and areas which are thickly populated,” the bench said.