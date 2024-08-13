Karnataka High Court directs BBMP to regulate unauthorised hoardings more strictly

Bengaluru: The high court on Monday directed the BBMP not to be complacent and continue the exercise of monitoring to regulate the unauthorized hoardings/flexes, considering the safety of pedestrians. A division bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice KV Aravind said this after going through the affidavit filed by the civic agency.
The BBMP stated that it is in the process of finalising the by-laws BBMP (advertisement) by-laws 2024 in exercise of powers under section 318 read with 157 and 319 of BBMP Act 2020. The affidavit by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that a total of 9,761 illegal flexes/banner/LED/hoardings have been removed and FIRs have been registered in 154 cases across all the zones. A penalty to the tune of Rs 3,09,400 has been imposed in these cases, the affidavit said.
It was further stated that 196 enforcement teams were formed and 282 printing presses have been identified. Orders have been issued against 277 printing presses for printing flexes and banners without permission. According to the affidavit, three printing press units in Mahadevapura zone and one in Rajarajeshwarinagar zone were raided and about 40 kg flex materials were seized.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) Prathima Honnapura submitted that objections to the provisions of the proposed by-laws are invited and August 19, 2024 is fixed as the last date for filing any objections. The by-laws will have its own regulatory and preventive effect to curb the activities of illegal flexes and advertisements and will be notified within 15 days after receipt and consideration of the objections, she said.
“It is expected that the bylaws will inter alia include the penal stipulation which may work as deterrent and operate penal against the perpetrators and wrong doers. It is further expected that in the bylaws provisions are incorporated to the authorities of the corporation on the duty to ensure continuous monitoring of the activity of unauthorized putting up of flexes and extra prevention against the mishaps which may occur during the seasons like monsoon because of flexes even if they are authorisedly put up. Flexes may not be permitted to be put up near the pedestrian footpath or near the places which are prone to human movement and areas which are thickly populated,” the bench said.
Published 13 August 2024, 03:02 IST