HC urges remedial action for stray dog issue

The court was hearing a PIL filed by L Ramesh Naik, a Tumakuru-based advocate. During the hearing, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that people bring food in vehicles and feed dogs/birds in undedicated places inside and outside the Cubbon Park. The Chief Justice said that feeding stray dogs at undedicated places would not only cause annoyance to walkers but also prove hazardous to children who use these roads to go to school.