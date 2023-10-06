HC urges remedial action for stray dog issue

The high court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a comprehensive response containing appropriate remedial measures to address the issue of street/stray dogs.
The court was hearing a PIL filed by L Ramesh Naik, a Tumakuru-based advocate. During the hearing, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that people bring food in vehicles and feed dogs/birds in undedicated places inside and outside the Cubbon Park. The Chief Justice said that feeding stray dogs at undedicated places would not only cause annoyance to walkers but also prove hazardous to children who use these roads to go to school.
The Chief Justice cited the Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines and observed that except for feeding (the stray dogs), there are no reports about citizens coming forward to help sterilize the dogs.
Last June the court granted 10 days to the government advocate to get complete instructions with regard to measures taken by the authorities to implement the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001. The government advocate informed the court that some more time is required since information has to be secured from all the districts/local areas.
“Such a non-responsive approach is not only delaying the matter but also causing embarrassment to law officers, representing the state before the court. The state is expected to mend its ways and necessary instructions/information is provided to law officers within a reasonable time,” the bench said, granting as a last chance, three weeks time to submit the response.