Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Assured incumbent, recharged opposition

Assured incumbent, recharged opposition

Elections in Bihar carry import beyond the state as their outcome can influence national politics and trends in other poll-bound states.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 23:52 IST
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 23:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian PoliticsBihareditorialBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us