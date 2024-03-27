JOIN US
Head constable, police jeep driver arrested while taking bribe in B'luru's Peenya

According to the Lokayukta police, the suspects had sought a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 for permission to distribute gas cylinders in the sub-division.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 20:44 IST

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police caught a head constable and a police jeep driver taking a bribe on Tuesday.

The suspects are Nagaraj, Peenya ACP's jeep driver, and Gangahanumaiah, head constable, at the Peenya police station. 

According to the Lokayukta police, the suspects had sought a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 for permission to distribute gas cylinders in the sub-division. 

Following a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested the two as they accepted Rs 50,000 at the Peenya ACP's office. 

A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigations are on. 

(Published 26 March 2024, 20:44 IST)
BengaluruCrimePolicepeenyaBribes

