Head constable, police jeep driver arrested while taking bribe in B'luru's Peenya

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta police caught a head constable and a police jeep driver taking a bribe on Tuesday.
The suspects are Nagaraj, Peenya ACP's jeep driver, and Gangahanumaiah, head constable, at the Peenya police station.
According to the Lokayukta police, the suspects had sought a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 for permission to distribute gas cylinders in the sub-division.
Following a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and arrested the two as they accepted Rs 50,000 at the Peenya ACP's office.
A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigations are on.
(Published 26 March 2024, 20:44 IST)