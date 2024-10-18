Home
Health ATMs to be installed in Bengaluru’s Namma Clinics 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called for tenders to install 18 health ATMs in clinics serving middle- and low-income communities. In this pilot phase, all screenings will be free.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 22:25 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 22:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

