<p>Bengaluru: A health professional from a Northeastern state alleged that a 'naked man' arrived in a car and forced her to get inside while she was returning home from work in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>In a video shared on Instagram, the woman said the man, who was completely unclothed, repeatedly pressured her to enter his vehicle in broad daylight. </p>.Bengaluru lake under threat? Debris dumping raises alarm at Bellandur buffer zone; residents seek CM’s intervention.<p>She claimed that despite the presence of a few passersby no one came forward to help her and a person was laughing. </p><p>The woman, however managed to escape from the spot of fear and later posted about the incident. She also hit out at those who dismissed the incident as “reel or real,” saying such reactions trivialise serious safety concerns faced by women.</p><p>The woman likely works at a reputed private hospital, however, there was no mention of the exact place of the incident.</p>