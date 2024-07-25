Hepatitis awareness camp on July 27

Bengaluru: Ahead of World Hepatitis Day, Knowledgeum Academy, an initiative by JAIN Group, is organising a free health camp in association with Aster RV Hospital on Saturday at Knowledgeum Academy, Jayanagar 8th Block, opposite JSS Auditorium.

The camp, from 9 am to 2 pm, aims to raise awareness about hepatitis and its prevention. It will feature a guest talk on the importance of early diagnosis of hepatitis by Dr Naveen Ganjoo, hepatologist at Aster RV Hospital.

Participants can check their height, weight, BMI, random blood sugar, and blood pressure, and undergo rapid Hepatitis B and C screening.