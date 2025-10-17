<p>Bengaluru: High drama unfolded outside BJP MLA N Munirathna’s office on Laggere Main Road in northwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-bengaluru-news">Bengaluru</a> on Friday after the police attempted to lock the premises over the distribution of firecrackers.</p><p>According to the Nandini Layout police, a team rushed to Munirathna’s office located at Lakshmidevi Nagar opposite Dr Rajkumar Memorial following a tip-off that his supporters were distributing crackers in the Assembly constituency. </p><p>“Storing and distributing firecrackers without permission is not allowed. We advised him to stop it and warned that he would be booked under the Explosives Act if he continued," a police officer said.</p>.D K Shivakumar, Munirathna clash at 'Walk with Bengaluru' event over ‘kari topi’ comment.<p>Munirathna, however, accused the police of deliberately targeting him. “I have been distributing firecrackers to residents for the past 12 years during the festive season. This time, the police stopped me even though I haven’t stored them in any godown. They are intentionally restricting me and asking for police permission for everything,” he told reporters. </p><p>The MLA, who represents the Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency, is known for distributing cookers, saris and rice kits to his constituents during festivals and election time.</p>