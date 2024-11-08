Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Hoax bomb threat to Bishop Cotton School

While the email came around 9 am, school authorities saw it around 3 pm and informed the police.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 19:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 19:37 IST
BengaluruBishop Cotton

Follow us on :

Follow Us