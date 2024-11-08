Hoax bomb threat to Bishop Cotton School

<p>Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton School received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, which the police later declared a hoax after an extensive search. </p><p>A person who gave his name as Venkataraman sent the email, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the school and would explode around 3.30 pm. </p><p>While the email came around 9 am, school authorities saw it around 3 pm and informed the police. </p>.79-year-old kept in digital arrest for a month, robbed of Rs 81 lakh .<p>The Cubbon Park police launched a combing operation with canine and bomb disposal squads after the students were dispersed, but found nothing suspicious inside the premises. The police have taken up an FIR and are investigating the case. </p><p>According to a police officer, this is the second time that the school has received such a threat email in the last two months. </p>