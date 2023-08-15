Bengaluru: Hospitalisation up as kids down with dengue, respiratory infection

Paediatricians in Bengaluru are reporting a nearly 50% spike in hospitalisation of children over the past two weeks due to dengue and respiratory infections.
The BBMP said private hospitals are reporting 50 to 60 dengue cases per day, as cases rise across all age groups.
A paediatrician at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health said that weekly hospitalisations have risen by 50 per cent over the past two weeks, compared to June and July. Respiratory infections usually start among school-going children around June. "Now, the cases seem to be peaking, and this is expected to last four to six weeks," he said.
Cases are higher among children aged below eight years. Dr Rajath Athreya, who is with the paediatric department of a private hospital, said both OPD and hospitalisation have increased by 50% in the last two weeks. “Influenza, adenovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) have been causing viral pneumonia,” he said. “Many children whose asthma was under control have come back with symptoms.”
While children with pre-existing neurological or respiratory issues are taking about a week to get discharged, others are taking two to four days, Dr Athreya added. "Infants below six months of age are also taking more time, but we are not seeing complications,” he said.
Dr Narayanaswamy, a paediatrician, said: "Young children are more likely to develop bronchiolitis, that is, swelling of the small airways in the lungs, which makes breathing difficult. Symptoms worsen late at night, so we get three to four such admissions every night. They improve with oxygen therapy and nebulisation."
He has also been seeing children with simultaneous dengue and respiratory infections, who take longer to recover. Doctors are seeing a rise in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease as well, which leads to fever, rashes, and poor appetite. But these patients usually don't need admission.
Post-Covid woes
"Post Covid, we are seeing multiple viruses circulating at a time, and also a bigger surge in numbers during the peak season, as children were not exposed to viruses during Covid. Parents should consult doctors if a child younger than six months has high fever and poor feeding, or if an older child does not recover within two days," Dr Athreya said.