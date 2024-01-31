Hoteliers miffed over BBMP’s restroom proposal 

To improve toilet accessibility, the BBMP has proposed that city restaurants and hotels allow the general public to access their toilets for free.
However, such a move seems like “a way for the civic body to slack off on their duties towards the city”, say restaurateurs.
Most people believe that it is mandatory for establishments to allow free access to their toilets. However, there is no legal obligation for the businesses to do so. In 2017, free access to toilets was allowed to women and children in South Delhi, and Bengaluru restaurant associations voluntarily decided to follow suit.
P C Rao, president of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association, says the BBMP cannot ask hotels and restaurants to “turn their restroom facilities into public toilets”. “How will it be possible to serve food in such spaces then?” he adds.
The government has not provided good toilets on the highways. Many customers have no choice but to visit a restaurant and order food to use their washrooms while travelling, says Madhukar Shetty, vice president, Karnataka State Hotels Association. “Such orders will come down drastically if our eateries are open for the general public, as hygiene standards could take a beating.”
However, most hotels and restaurants allow patrons to walk in and use their toilets, says Mukesh Tolani, co-founder of Toit Brewpub, Indiranagar. “Enforcing such a practice could bring in those who do not match the clientele served at such spaces. Safety of customers and maintenance of hygiene are concerns,” adds Mukesh.
Squabbles and missing items
The owner of a restaurant in the Central Business District is concerned about restaurateurs’ safety if it is open to everyone. “I have faced several issues with people parking on my property to visit other buildings in the vicinity. Some even bully and threaten me when I request them to move their vehicles. Imagine the losses or harassment owners would face if people used our restrooms freely?” he laments.
Hemamalini Maiya, managing partner of MTR Restaurants, says that their Lalbagh outlet is often used by people passing through the area. “Our restroom’s faucets and taps often go missing.” This proposal “has not been thought through well”, she adds. “If restaurants follow the rule, water consumption will increase and additional staff will have to be hired,” she adds.
Legal side
Advocate Dayanand Hiremath, who practises at the High Court, says that there is no legal backing to such a request. Only in cases of emergency where an order is issued by authorities can this be made mandatory, he explains.
The Indian Sarais Act 1867 “enables a person to ask and consume water or use the washrooms of such hotels for free at any time”. However, advocate Indra Dhanush points out that it was repealed as it is not suitable to the 21st century. He adds that Chapter 8, Section 245 of Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, mandates BBMP has to set up public urinals and toilets.