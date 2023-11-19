JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: House burglar arrested, gold worth Rs 7.96L recovered

Last Updated 18 November 2023, 21:37 IST

Bengaluru: The Soladevanahalli police have arrested a man who broke open a house and stole valuables, officials said Saturday. The suspect was identified as Muniraju alias Appi.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that an unknown person had damaged the door lock of his house in Hesaraghatta, went inside, and stole cash on November 9.

Soladevanahalli police registered the case and during the probe, they verified the CCTV footage and zeroed in on Appi, 34, as the suspect.

When Appi, a local, was arrested and questioned, the police found that he had
prior cases of theft and house break-ins in Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, Jnanabharati and Soladevanahalli police station limits and spent some time in jail.

The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing 122 grams and worth Rs 7.96 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

They also seized an iron rod that he used to break into houses and impounded a two-wheeler. With Appi’s arrest, two cases in Soladevanahalli and Nandini Layout have been solved, the police said.

(Published 18 November 2023, 21:37 IST)
